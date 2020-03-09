NCBW RMAC Third Annual Health Summit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women. So just in time for International Women’s Month, the local chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women is hosting its third annual health summit.

National Coalition 100 Black Women Richmond Metropolitan Area Chapter’s Third Annual Women’s Health Summit.

March 14, 2020 11 AM – 4 PM

Virginia Union University, Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center

1813 Bath Street.

Free, open to the public: designed to help women learn more about understanding the Metabolic Syndrome and areas related to nutrition, weight management approaches, preventative screenings and stress-free ways to exercise that may influence the onset and/or prevention of associated diseases and illnesses.

There will be Panel Physicians, mental health experts, nutritionists and spiritual counselors. There will also be Medical Screenings. Also, you’ll find vendors variety marketing and advocating health and wellness among other great products and services.

NCBW and hence RMAC subscribes to the principles of the American Holistic Health Association. Holistic medicine is the art and science of healing that addresses the whole person – mind, body, and spirit. The practice of holistic medicine integrates conventional and alternative therapies to prevent and treat disease, and most importantly, to promote optimal health.

A major health awareness initiative advocated at the national level is to raise awareness signifying the importance of individuals understanding how to manage and/or avoid conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body weight around the waist, or abnormal cholesterol levels.

The syndrome increases a person’s risk for heart attack and stroke. Heart disease and stroke is the No. 1 killer in women, and stroke disproportionately affects African-Americans.

Moreover, the majority of the medical conditions linked to the metabolic syndrome have no symptoms – hence, the theme for the summit: Metabolic Syndrome – The Silent Threat.