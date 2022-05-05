HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools will hold a job fair on May 10 to hire for almost every position in the school division, from teachers and custodial staff to nurses and bus drivers.

The job fair will be held in the Twin Hickory Area Library at 5001 Twin Hickory Road from 10 am to 2 pm.

The county is hiring instructional staff both as full-time teachers as well as temporary instructional assistants and substitutes. The county is especially seeking candidates in “hard to staff” subject areas.

Positions are also open in the school division’s health service, where the county is hiring licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and clinical aides.

Finally, the division is seeking bus drivers, who will be eligible for a $3,000 bonus paid throughout their first year. While the county requires candidates to be 21 years of age and possess a driver’s license, the county will pay applicants while they train for their commercial driver’s license certification.