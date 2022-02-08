Need help filing your taxes? United Way of Richmond to offer assistance to low-income families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Filing complicated tax paperwork can be a huge burden on low-income families – that’s why United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg will offer free tax preparation services to some households this year.

Taxes aren’t due until April 18, but many are already getting started on the complex paperwork they’ll need to file with the IRS.

That process could be easier this year for families in the Richmond area – if they have a household income of less than $53,000.

“Tax season can be a make-or-break time of the year for families and individuals making less than $58,000,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. “For nearly two decades, our Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program has been one of our organization`s most impactful programs. We are ready for another busy tax season helping those in our community.”

Area families can get assistance at sites in Chesterfield, Charles City, Goochland, Henrico, Petersburg and Richmond or sign up for online help through the organization’s digital portal.

Last year, according to a press release, the local United Way chapter helped families receive over $2.3 million in tax refunds. The average household income for those families was just $24,623 – below the federal poverty line for a 4-person family.