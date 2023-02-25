RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is hosting two events in order to help customers struggling with water and gas bills get support.

Richmond DPU is hosting two DPU Cares Customer Support Events in the coming weeks — the first one is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Southside Community Services Center at Southside Plaza, located at 4100 Hull Street Road.

The second event is taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Market at 25th, located at 1330 North 25th Street.

According to Richmond DPU, the events are intended to help customers learn how to save on future bills and sign up for financial assistance programs, as well as to answer questions they have about their bills.

More information about the events can be found on Richmond DPU’s website.