RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA) launched a new phone app that takes users on a scavenger hunt of local culture and art in the city.

The app is called RPAA and features more than 40 arts and cultural organizations in the Richmond area for users to locate and explore.

Those using the app can check in once they are at the location of an organization in order to unlock exclusive video content. The app will also have a scavenger hunt featuring secret locations for users to find and compete for prizes.

The goal of the app is to encourage people to share their experiences, discoveries and achievements on social media while uplifting Richmond’s unique culture, according to RPAA.

The app is available on Google Play and the iOS App Store, with devices that have iOS 17 or later.