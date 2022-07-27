RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 55,000-square-foot call center is about to become a one-stop-shop for entertainment in Richmond.

The Park at RVA has worked for more than a year to create a one-stop-shop entertainment venue for Richmond families to enjoy. Lead investor Basim Mansour of home service company Michael & Son is working with The Park at RVA‘s managing partner Orcun Turkay to create the space, which will be located east of The Diamond at 1407 Cummings Drive.

“This idea started with our main partner, who started brainstorming with friends and said, ‘what can we do in this space?’ This space was vacated right after COVID, and it became an empty spot. Back then, it was a call center so we were trying to figure out what would be the best way to utilize this space,” Turkay said.

The Park at RVA’s 55,000-square-foot entertainment venue. Photo contributed by Orcun Turkay.

After touring the country and visiting cities throughout the nation, The Park at RVA wanted to expand on what Richmond already had to offer while also bringing new experiences to the city.

The building will include food and drink options with three different bars, a food hall, a beer garden and six restaurant concepts. The space will also have activities for guests to enjoy, including an 18-lane duckpin bowling alley, an 18-hole miniature golf course and three golf stimulator rooms. More amenities include a banquet hall, auditorium and spaces for DJs and live music.

“So you can come here, kids can play putt-putt…moms can just go and, you know, hang out with the friends, enjoy some great food and beverages,” Turkay said.

Construction of the venue is moving along and, despite dealing with supply chain–related delays, they still plan to open their doors to the public in the fall.

The Park at RVA also wanted to bring the community together by focusing on local artists and musicians to host their work inside the venue.

“That’s one of our biggest focuses. And we will be moving forward to how can we just add on to what Richmond already has,” Turkay said.

The Park at RVA plans to include more information about their development on their Facebook page, Instagram and website in the future.