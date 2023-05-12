“Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture” is now open at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A new exhibit featuring immersive sculptures is now open at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

“Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture” features five works of art made by Burning Man sculptor, Kate Raudenbush.

“They are all very symbolic and connecting with human nature and the actual natural world,” Beth Anne Booth, the garden’s director of exhibitions told 8News. “They’re extremely intricate, but at the same time, they’re abstract as well.”

Each piece of art is also accompanied by poetry by Sha Michele, and were made with its surroundings in mind.

“Kate wanted to work with us and really elevate and amplify our horticulture,” Booth explained.

“She worked with our horticulture team and sourcing and identifying plants that would accompany and compliment all these sculptures.”

Booth adds the sculptures, which are scattered around the garden, light up at night, and most allow guests to step inside.

On the second Friday of each month through September, the garden plans to partner with Gallery5 for themed evenings related to the exhibit.

On Friday, May 12, a special event will showcase fire performances, DJs and projection art.

“Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture” runs through October 29, 2023 and is included with regular garden admission.