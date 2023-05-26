Several new exhibitions inspired by topography are on display at Artspace Richmond. Credit: Artspace Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several new exhibitions inspired by topography are on display at Artspace Richmond.

The exhibitions, which will be on display until Saturday, June 17, feature the work of Mateo Galvano, Janly Jaggard, Julia E. Pfaff, Mary Swezey and Joe Olney.

The opening reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and a talk with the featured artists will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.

Artwork by Joe Olney

Artwork by Julia E. Pfaff

Artwork by Mateo Galvano

Artwork by Mary Swezey

Artwork by Janly Jaggard

More information on the exhibitions and featured artists can be found here.