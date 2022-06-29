RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A new restaurant focused on pioneering a premium food-and-beverage experience recently opened up in Richmond.

Located on East Main Street in the city’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood, 1800 Brewhouse opened its doors to customers in early April. The pub currently serves an array of different beverages and grub featuring both seasonal and local ingredients.

The restaurant offers dining in and take-out options. Its menu includes appetizers, chicken, burgers, pizza and dessert, as well as a selection of specialty drinks.

For more information, you can view its website here.