RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Take what you need and leave what you can, that’s the Hygiene Pantry motto.

The hygiene pantry is stocked with essential daily products such as sunscreen, feminine products, toothpaste deodorant, body wash, facemasks, etc. While the pantry has only been open for two weeks, they have already restocked multiple times and have received plenty of donations.

“It is for everybody. We are judgment-free, and we are not asking any questions. If you walk by it and you don’t have what you need, and you need it — come grab it,” Feed The Streets Vice President Tamra Gode said.

While some items are available to grab individually, Feed The Streets and the Helping Hands organization have created ‘hygiene kits, which are easy to grab bags filled with the essential products. However, these products can be expensive to buy in bulk — especially as the prices continue to rise with inflation.

“We are going to do our best to grab resources, grants, sponsorships, partner with local stores,” Gode said. “Whatever we can do to mitigate that, but it does get high, and we want to take that burden off of the people and put it on to some people who are able to support that need.”

With this being their first hygiene pantry, they want to be able to listen to what the community needs and help serve where they can. They are also planning to open more pantries around Richmond but wish to address areas that may not have these resources.

The pantry is always accepting donations and welcomes volunteers. To find out more information about Feed The Streets RVA, go to their website at feedthestreetrva.org and learn how you can give back to the community.