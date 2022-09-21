NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County is holding its annual Fall Farmers Market this weekend and all residents are invited to join the fun!

Set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, the market will feature local vendors, pumpkins and pumpkin-themed food and products, Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn, a truck from The Lazy Cow Ice Cream Parlor, a vermicomposting demonstration with the New Kent Virginia Cooperative Extension and more. There will also be a bounce house and a host of children’s activities.

Those interested in attending can check out the event at the Farmers Market Pavilion, located at 7589 New Kent Highway. More information can be found on the market’s website.