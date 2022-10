NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Time is running out to sign up for New Kent County’s Thanksgiving Assistance Program.

According to a post on the county’s Facebook page, the deadline to apply for the Department of Social Services’ Thanksgiving Assistance Program is Sunday, Nov. 13.

The New Kent Department of Social Services’ Thanksgiving Assistance Program provides families in need with a Thanksgiving meal. More information about the program, as the link to apply, can be found here.

