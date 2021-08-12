New mural unveiled on Richmond Behavioral Health Authority building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Behavioral Health Authority building has a new look. The City of Richmond unveiled a new mural there on Thursday.

The mural is to honoring the Behavioral Health Authority’s 25 years of community service.

If you’d like to see the mural in person, the building is on South 5th Street.

The agency provides services related to mental health, intellectual disabilities, and substance abuse and prevention.

Hamilton Glass, who painted the mural and many others in Richmond was at the unveiling today along with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

“It’s kind of a symbol to show we are all in this together and we can get through anything together,” Glass said.

RBHA has a hotline for any residents experiencing a crisis, 804-819-4100.