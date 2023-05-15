HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority will be entering a new curbside recycling contract in July.

Those in Henrico, Goochland and Hanover single-family households — who are participating in the CVWMA curbside recycling program as of July 1 — are going to get a new 95-gallon recycling cart automatically, according to CVWMA’s website.

The recycling company said it will be delivering one cart per household between May 15 and June 30. If you are not in need of a new cart, you can let CVWMA know that you will be declining.

According to CVWMA, recycling bins will be phased out, except for those in multi-family communities.

The company said, beginning July 1, “all recyclables must be placed inside the CVWMA cart for collection” — with personal containers no longer being collected.

(Courtesy of the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority)

Chesterfield County will be transitioning out of CVWMA’s curbside recycling program with service ending June 30.