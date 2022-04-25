RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new skatepark in Richmond’s Southside was officially opened to the public after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning.

The ceremony was attended by Mayor Levar Stoney and began at 10 a.m. The skatepark is located outside the Southside Community Center on Old Warwick Road.

The park was erected as part of the third phase of renovations to the Southside Community Center. Other projects included in this third phase include a new parking lot and an outdoor basketball court.

A total of $2.5 million has been allocated to these renovations.

The first and second phases included renovations to the grounds and the gymnasium building, including the lobby area and community rooms.

This is the third skatepark in the city. There is one at Fonticello and one being built by volunteers at Texas Beach.

“For far too long, Richmond has been neglectful in investing south of the river,” Stoney said during the ceremony. “And I don’t come to these events to just cut ribbons; I come to these events to show all of our residents that we care about them.”