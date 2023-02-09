Two guests get their crowns on prom night at Richmond’s Night to Shine event.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Everyone deserves a chance to shine on prom night. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine gives an unforgettable prom experience to people between the ages 14 to 81 who have special needs.

This year’s event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville from 6 to 9 p.m. The church is located at 9283 Atlee Station Road in Mechanicsville.

The event includes hair and makeup beforehand, a red carpet walk, dinner, dancing, karaoke, caricature artists, professional photos, limo rides and more.

Richmond was one of the inaugural locations for Night to Shine eight years ago, welcoming 75 guests in the first year. In 2019, the number of guests rose to over 500.

Unfortunately, the last three years of the event were not in person due to COVID-19, but participants will get the full experience in 2023.

More information is available on the official website here.