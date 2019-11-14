1  of  3
‘Night Under the Stars’ evening gala to benefit Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia is hosting a new event this year, ‘Night Under the Stars’. The event will celebrate the W.I.S.H. (Women Inspiring Strength and Hope) Circle honorees and recent Wish Kid recipients. Each W.I.S.H. Circle honoree has raised a minimum of $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.

The event is Friday, November 15th at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center, 2401 West Leigh Street, from 6:30-10:30pm. Your ticket includes live music and an auction, along with wonderful food, drinks, and powerful mission moments.

Check out more of what Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia does for deserving children with critical illnesses right here in our area here.

To buy tickets, visit https://va.wish.org/ways-to-help/events/night-under-the-stars.

