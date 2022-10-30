RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, a number of organizations have started fall festivities early.

Hardywood Brewery in West Creek invited families to enjoy their Trunk-or-Treat event. Families could enjoy music, food and drinks, decorations and, most of all, candy. And while guests came in their costumes and walked away with candy, they were also supporting a cause.

“Our goal is to really ensure that every child has the opportunity to really grow up safe and knowing what love is. And this event is really important, not only for the experience of children here today and their families, but also it helps raise funds for us to continue to provide our services throughout the metro [Richmond] area,” said Jeanine Harper, Executive Director of Greater Richmond Stop Child Abuse Now, also known as SCAN.

A scene from Greater Richmond SCAN’s Trunk-or-Treat event. Photo: Greater Richmond SCAN.

Greater Richmond SCAN was founded in 1991 to prevent child abuse and neglect in Richmond and the surrounding counties of Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, Louisa, New Kent, Petersburg, Powhatan and Prince George.

Funds raised through this event allows the organization to continue their mission and to advocate for trauma-informed care for all children.

At St. David’s Episcopal Church in Chesterfield, the Trunk-or-Treat event was hosted in the parking lot, and included a number of games and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

A scene from the Trunk-or-Treat event at St. David’s Episcopal Church in Chesterfield. Photo courtesy of St. David’s Episcopal Church.

For those looking to participate in the fun on Halloween, here are more events to choose from:

City of Richmond

Overbrook Presbyterian Church Trunk or Treat.

When: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

Where: Overbrook Presbyterian Church, located at 2605 Dumbarton Road

Swansboro Baptist Church Trunk or Treat.

When: Monday, Oct. 31. 6 p.m.

Where: Swansboro Baptist Church, located at 3801 Midlothian Turnpike

Chesterfield County

Trunk or Treat

When: Monday, Oct. 31. 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Southside Church – Courthouse Road Campus, located at 6851 Courthouse Road

City of Colonial Heights

Halloween in the Park

When: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

Where: Flora Hill Park, located at 300 Richmond Avenue

Powhatan County