RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting on Friday, March 3, Movieland at Boulevard Square in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood will implement a new policy limiting who can see movies in the later evening hours.

Movieland’s owner, Bow Tie Management, has announced that no one under 17 will be allowed after 7:30 p.m. – with no exceptions.

According to the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) film rating system, anyone under 17 must have an adult or parent accompanying them to see an R-rated film. However, the theatre’s website states that a photo ID will be required to enter any movie after 7:30 p.m., regardless of its rating.

The policy will be in effect for every night of the week, and it will not change if the child under the age limit brings an adult with them.

According to Bow Tie Management, banning children under 17 is “in response to overwhelming requests” from customers.

