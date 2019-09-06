Time is running out to nominate a 2020 Richmond History Maker!

Know someone making a positive impact in your community?

Do you know an outstanding community member in the Greater Richmond area who is making a positive impact? Nominate them to be a 2020 Richmond History Maker!

These local movers-and-shakers don’t need to be located just in the City of Richmond, and they can be impacting their community in a variety of ways.

The annual ‘History Makers’ program recognizes trailblazers by celebrating their lasting contributions to the Greater Richmond region. The Valentine and the Community Foundation are partnering again this year to highlight the work of these honorees at a community celebration that will take place on March 10, 2020, at Virginia Union University.

The 2019 Richmond History Makers

Nominations can be submitted HERE through October 25th.

CLICK HERE to take a look back and meet this year’s 2019 History Makers.

For more than 15 years, The Valentine has recognized the individuals in the community who make a difference through its ‘History Makers’ program