EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A nonprofit provider of pop-up medical clinics will be offering free medical care to those in the city of Emporia later next month.

Remote Area Medical (RAM) — a nonprofit provider of free pop-up medical clinics — will hold a two-day pop-up clinic at the end of next month. The clinic will offer free dental, vision and medical check-ups on a first-come first-served basis.

The clinic will be set up at Greensville County High School — located at 403 Harding St. — from Saturday, June 24, to Sunday, June 25. Services are free and ID is not required. The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight on Friday, June 23, and clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

Due to time restraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

RAM is also seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals to help provide services. Any individuals or organizations that would like to volunteer can call 865-579-1530 or visit the RAM website.

For updates on the status of the event, visit the Facebook event page.