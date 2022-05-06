RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Giving to the 100,000 Meals Campaign is easy: You can either make a donation of food or you can make a monetary donation. The students, teachers, staff and families of NorthStar Academy did both.

This might be a smaller school in terms of the amount of students that attend, but the size of their heart is huge.

NorthStar Academy presented the 100,000 Meals crew with a table full of 170 items, boxes and cans of food. But they also presented a donation of $175 dollars. If you do the math, that equates to roughly 700 meals. That ‘food math’ is so important and it all relates to the buying power of Feed More. They can take a $1 donation and turn it into four nutritious meals

Regina, who is a student at NorthStar Academy explains how easy it was to get the other students on board to give to this campaign, “We made posters, and then we hung them up around the school. And then, you know, it (the food) just started coming in.” Regina was really excited about this donation, because she knows that there are people in Central Virginia that do not know where their next meal is coming from and this can help them.

NorthStar Academy has been involved with many other projects in our community and it was no surprise to the Head of the School, Crystal Trent, that everyone jumped on board.

“We practice in our own North Star community, how we can take care of others and nurture each other,” explained Crystal, “And this is just another way that they’ve taken that lesson and extended it out to the greater good and knowing that there are people out there who can use this kind of support.”

You can help our community by donating to the 100,000 Meals Campaign by clicking on this link. Remember every dollar that you donate can provide four nutritious meals, so a $25 dollar donation will provide 100 meals. Of course you can always drop off food at any Puritan Cleaners location.

