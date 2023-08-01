RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a high demand for foster homes in Central Virginia, with 190 children in the Richmond foster care system this month alone.

Making room in your house for a child can change their life, but it is not without difficulty. But, with the support of the community, one family demonstrates that bridging that gap is possible.

Katie Kenyon, a certified foster parent and the children minister at Second Baptist Church, has fostered five children in the past six years.

Kenyon was aware from the start that she knew she wanted to be the bridge to help a child find an adoptive family or return them to their biological family.

“I always knew I wanted to be a foster parent. My mom is an adoption social worker in Roanoke, Virginia, and my dad was in foster care as a toddler.”

After Kenyon’s youngest daughter was born, she heard from Richmond Department of Social Services about the high number of children in the foster care system.

“I always imagined it would be when my children were grown and I would help then,” said Kenyon. “But there with a newborn, I realized I have to be part of the solution.”

Kenyon says her foster care experience has enriched her life in more ways than she could have imagined.

“Knowing the children that have been in my care, and knowing where they are now and how their lives are so different from the support that they received in this difficult transition, it makes everything worth it,” said Kenyon.

The Second Baptist Church partners with the nonprofit For Richmond, which is dedicated to community assistance for problems that no single group or program can fully address. One issue the collaborative effort focuses on is foster care.

“Giving gift cards for food or groceries just to help in this meantime, so that sometimes, like grandparents or aunts and uncles can take in sibling sets, but they need some help to do that,” said Kenyon.

In June, 190 children were in foster care in Richmond, 104 in Chesterfield, and 125 in Henrico, according to the Richmond Department of Social Services.

There is a huge need for people that will take in sibling sets and teenagers, Kenyon says there’s many who go a long time without being with a family.

“Even if it’s short term so that they can have a sense of normalcy and a sense of safety while they’re going through probably the hardest thing they’ve ever gone through in their lives,” said Kenyon.

Kenyon is starting a new position as Executive Director of Village Green RVA, a new nonprofit to provide services and programs for underserved communities including children in care.

“One of the most important things to realize now is that not everyone can be a foster parent, but everyone can be part of the solution,” said Kenyon.

If interested in becoming a foster parent in Richmond, the first step is to contact 804-646-KIDS.