Old Country traditions on display this weekend at Richmond Oktoberfest

HENRICO, Va(WRIC)–The sights, sounds and flavors of Germany can be found at the Richmond Raceway Complex this weekend. It’s time for the 51st Annual Richmond Oktoberfest.

The Richmond Oktoberfest is the most authentic German folk fest in Virginia. Since the Richmond Oktoberfest began in 1969, many civic groups, bars and even churches have more recently discovered Oktoberfest and have started sponsoring Oktoberfest themed events as fund raisers. The original Richmond Oktoberfest was and remains “the real deal”. While it doesn’t have the size of the original Oktoberfest in Munich, it is very much like a real local or regional Folkfest in Germany. This year is commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Richmond Oktoberfest is Friday and Saturday October 4th and 5th. You can read more about the food, drinks and entertainment and learn more about getting tickets here.