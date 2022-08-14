HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-area residents with extra school supplies only have one day left to donate them to Hanover County Public Schools.
Monday, Aug. 15 is the last day of the school supply drive organized by the Hanover Youth Service Council benefiting Hanover County Public School students. Donation drop-off locations include:
- Ashland Library: 201 S. Railroad Avenue
- Department of Community Resources: 12310 Washington Highway, Ashland
- Mechanicsville Library: 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place
- Atlee Library: 9161 Atlee Road
- Hanover County Administration Building: 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover
- Hanover County Martha Ann Fields Building: 7515 Library Drive
- Emergency Communications Building: 7501 Library Drive, Hanover
- Hanover Library: 7527 Library Drive
- Montpelier Library: 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane, Montpelier
The list of supplies needed is as follows:
- Backpacks
- Notebooks
- 1″ binders
- 2-pocket plastic folders
- Washable markers
- Erasers
- Hi-lighters
- Crayons
- Pencils
- Dividers
- Glue sticks
- Index cards
- Loose leaf paper
- sticky notes
- Dry-erase markers
- Construction paper
- Hand sanitizer
- Sanitizer wipes
- Baby wipes
- Tissues
- Gallon Ziploc bags