HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-area residents with extra school supplies only have one day left to donate them to Hanover County Public Schools.

Monday, Aug. 15 is the last day of the school supply drive organized by the Hanover Youth Service Council benefiting Hanover County Public School students. Donation drop-off locations include:

Ashland Library: 201 S. Railroad Avenue

Department of Community Resources: 12310 Washington Highway, Ashland

Mechanicsville Library: 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place

Atlee Library: 9161 Atlee Road

Hanover County Administration Building: 7516 County Complex Road, Hanover

Hanover County Martha Ann Fields Building: 7515 Library Drive

Emergency Communications Building: 7501 Library Drive, Hanover

Hanover Library: 7527 Library Drive

Montpelier Library: 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane, Montpelier

The list of supplies needed is as follows: