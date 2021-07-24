Only the ‘cheesiest’: Richmond’s Mac and Cheese Festival returns at the raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s ‘cheesiest’ event is back this weekend. The 2nd annual Richmond Mac and Cheese Festival brought in people from all over Central Virginia to try the gooiest and best dishes from 10 vendors at Richmond Raceway.

Top chefs, food trucks, and food vendors like Fatty Smokes Barbecue Joint served up their mac and cheese dishes in addition to a selection of craft beers, wines and ciders.

Over 30 kinds of mac and cheese are at the event with live music and entertainment. At the event, guests were able to vote for their favorite mac and cheese.

The sold-out event lasts from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.