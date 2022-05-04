RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Hunger doesn’t discriminate. Hunger doesn’t know if you are young or old. But no matter what your age, you can make a difference by donating to the 100,000 Meals Campaign. That is exactly what the children and families of Open Arms Christian Child Development center have done for the past decade.

Being a Christian based preschool, located in Chesterfield County, Open Arms uses this food drive as a teaching example for their students and to explain why it is good to give to those in need.

“It is a great way to open up a conversation at a young age about empathy and helping those around you.” explains Lindsay Ingraham, who is a teacher at Open Arms. “We have a number of families here, so you might see an older brother or sister show their younger family member to put the food that they brought in on the table for a family in need.”

Open Arms started collecting food two weeks ago and every day another couple of cans of food or another couple of boxes would come in and be placed on the table. Soon the table was full of food and they had accomplished their mission of teaching to share and help others.

“We just try to teach them to be better humans and share within their community.” Wendy Rodriguez, a teacher in the 3 year old classroom stated. “We talk about sharing all day long and being a good person and making good choices.”

The food drive at Open Arms yielded more than 1,000 lbs of food, which was loaded into the Puritan Cleaners van and brought to Feed More. Feed More will then make this food available to local food pantries across central Virginia helping our community.

You can help our community by donating to the 100,000 Meals Campaign by clicking on this link. Remember every dollar that you donate can provide 4 nutritious meals, so a $25 dollar donation will provide 100 meals. Of course you can always drop off food at any Puritan Cleaners location.