Over 50,000 pounds of litter cleared during Clean the Bay Day events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has been holding Clean the Bay Day events since 1989 and this year’s brought in a lot of litter.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, litter pickups were self-led this year but there were still over 2,000 participants. All of the volunteers combined managed to pickup 52,306 pounds of litter which would have otherwise entered Virginia’s waterways.

The foundation tracked the cleanup efforts by having participants enter their progress online.

Statewide, there were also 512 native plants planted and nine rain barrels installed.

“This was simply amazing. Despite not being together, everyone still worked together for a healthy environment,” said CBF Clean the Bay Day Coordinator Kristin Webb. “People cleaned up tens of thousands of pounds of litter everywhere from local parks, streams, and beaches to streets and playgrounds. So many pitched in, from families and friends to Governor Northam and members of Congress. What a wonderful week.”

The event was cancelled last year because of COVID-19 but is traditionally held on the first Saturday in June. This year, people were encouraged to pickup litter over six days, starting on May 31 and ending on June 5.