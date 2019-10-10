Panel discussion to celebrate unsung heroes of the Civil Rights Movement and support Chesterfield County libraries

CHESTERFIELD, Va.(WRIC)–The Friends of Chesterfield County Public Library are hosting a fundraising event, featuring an interactive panel discussion called The Role of Women in the Civil Rights Movement: The Chesterfield and Petersburg Experience. The program, which will include Theresa Ann Walker, civil rights activist and widow of the late Rev. Dr. Wyatt Tee Walker, will focus on the unsung role of women during the civil rights movement. The program will also explore women’s roles in the modern social justice movement, including the foundational role of black women involved in civil rights.

The panelists participating are author and researcher Elvatrice Belsches, Richmond-based artist Joel Howard, and Dr. Corey D. B. Walker, senior fellow, at the University of Richmond. Public historian Dr. Carmen Foster will moderate the discussion.

The program will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Central Library, 7051 Lucy Corr Blvd, Chesterfield, 23832. The event is free and open to the public. A networking reception is scheduled at 6 p.m., prior to the discussion and has a $10 admission fee. Registration for both events is required. You can learn more about the event here.