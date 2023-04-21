HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Residents are chiming in after Kings Dominion implemented a new chaperone policy that will go into effect this weekend.

Under the chaperone policy at the amusement park, anyone fifteen or younger has to be with a chaperone from 4 p.m. to close starting Saturday, April 22. According to the park, the chaperone has to be at least 21 years old and has to be available by phone throughout the day.

Anyone 15 or younger that is found inside the park without a chaperone after 4 p.m. will be told to leave.

According to Kings Dominion, the policy is being put in place due to an increase in incidents involving unruly and inappropriate behavior at amusement parks and other major entertainment venues over the last two years.

Larry Lindsay is a season passholder and takes his children to the park often. Lindsay told 8News he likes the idea.

“I applaud Kings Dominion for taking the necessary actions to keep the park in a family environment,” Lindsay said. “You do feel like parents use the park as a babysitter and they’ll drop the kids off at the gate, come back and get them at closing. I think that’s what it’s intended to prevent.”

Lindsay said sometimes the lines get rowdy, with horseplay from teenagers and vulgar language.

“But on the other hand, I’ve seen large school groups and large sports groups that do come to the park chaperoned and they still act just as rowdy and cause the same ruckus with chaperones,” Lindsay said. “We’ll see how it plays out. I hope it doesn’t affect their business and I hope it works out for everyone.”

Under the policy, one chaperone can be assigned to no more than 10 people.

Another parent told 8News that the effort only works during Haunt and Winterfest. She said there are kids under the age of 10 who are running around the park with no parents around. She told 8News that some of them misbehave while others do not, but they shouldn’t be left alone.

The policy, starting this weekend, applies to all Kings Dominion ticket and season passholders.