HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents of Hanover County will soon have more than one choice when it comes to their cable provider.

The Hanover County Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement which will grant a ten-year non-exclusive cable television franchise to Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC., known as Shentel for short.

Cable television in Hanover is currently provided primarily by Comcast, which also has a non-exclusive franchise agreement with the county. Other cable providers have been encouraged to expand into Hanover as well.

The agreement will last ten years but can be reviewed by the county in five years. Shentel plans to begin construction in the new few months and its focus will be primarily on suburban areas of Hanover County during the first five years.

According to South Anna District Supervisor Susan P. Dibble, no tax dollars will be spent on the endeavor.