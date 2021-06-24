‘People can come and be free:’ Richmond’s Elegba Folklore Society to commemorate Juneteenth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the 25th year, Richmond’s Elegba Folklore Society is preparing to commemorate Juneteenth.

There was a surge in interest following last year’s protests against systemic racism and the removal of Confederate statues on Monument Avenue. So this year, Elegba is one of many organizations that are hosting or have hosted Juneteenth events.

So many in fact, that Elegba decided to hold its event one week after the holiday.

“I am happy to see that people have, that their interest has been piqued, and that they are waking up to realize that there’s so much that I don’t know, so much that I can still learn,” said Janine Bell, Elegba’s director.

Bell wants their event on Sunday to be a place for education and reflection. Educating about the role Richmond played in the U.S. slave trade and the fight to maintain it in the Civil War.

“It’s the place that laid out the way that a nation would evolve politically, socially, economically, culturally, racially,” said Bell. “So we feel that there are a few things to clear up.”

One thing she wants to clarify is how recently she and others feel Richmond has ignored its place in some of America’s worst history.

The event is being held on the ancestral burial ground of thousands of Virginia slaves. The property, once abandoned, had been covered by asphalt until 2011 when activists successfully pressured the state into turning over the VCU parking lot to them.

But though some difficult topics will be addressed, she still wants attendees to feel a sense of optimism too.

“There’s something there for the whole family—African dancers, drummers, masquerades,” said Bell. “People can come and be free, and hopefully leave us a little bit differently than they came,” said Bell.

Organizers are asking people who attend to wear white.

The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Richmond African Burial Ground on Broad Street.

WATCH: Extended Interview with Janine Bell about the meaning behind Juneteenth and why she believes Richmond is the second-most important place in the country, behind Texas, to commemorate the holiday.