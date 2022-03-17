RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A chef with restaurants in Short Pump and Scott’s Addition was named a 2022 James Beard finalist as the nation’s most outstanding chef.

Peter Chang, who has restaurants across Virginia and one in Maryland, is one of five finalists for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. The foundation’s annual restaurant and chef awards are widely considered the culinary and restaurant industry’s most prestigious honor.

Chang, a Chinese chef who aims “to introduce true Chinese food to an audience who had never tasted ‘real’ Szechuan style,” was named a James Beard finalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic in 2016.

Inside the Peter Chang restaurant in Richmond, Va. (Photo: Dean Mirshahi)

There are seven Peter Chang restaurants in Virginia, including two in the Richmond area and others in Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Williamsburg and Virginia Beach.

The five finalists for this year’s outstanding chef category are:

Reem Assil, Reem’s, Oakland and San Francisco, CA

Mashama Bailey, The Grey, Savannah, GA

Peter Chang, Peter Chang, VA and MD

Jason Vincent, Giant, Chicago

Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, Joule, Seattle

The winner will be announced on June 13 at the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.