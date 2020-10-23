Petersburg cancels 2020 Halloween Trunk-a-Treat event

Community

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s annual Halloween Trunk-a-Treat event has been canceled for 2020.

According to a Thursday release, the decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions involving large-scale events.

City officials say the event typically draws hundreds of people.

Trick-or-treating on Halloween is a cultural event, as opposed to a City-sponsored event. Therefore, the City cannot and is not canceling general trick-or-treating activities. However, those considering participating in traditional house-to-house trick-or-treating are urged to consider the risks detailed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

