PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of Petersburg families gathered at the Petersburg Sports Complex on Ballpark Road for a Back 2 School kickoff event.

The event, held on Saturday, Aug. 13, was hosted by Petersburg City Public Schools and featured food trucks, a performance by the Petersburg High School Marching Band, a DJ and more. School district administrators and representatives were also there to answer questions about the new school year.

The new school year for Petersburg kindergarteners, sixth graders and ninth graders will begin on Monday, Aug. 29.