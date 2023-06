If your salon provides haircuts for kids, it’s a good idea to choose a salon chair with a seat wide enough to accommodate booster seats.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Mark your calendars — kids in Petersburg will be able to get free haircuts and hair styling this summer.

Kids will be able to get free haircuts, braids and ponytail styles at Petersburg High School, located at 3101 Johnson Road on Saturday, Aug. 5 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

These services will be offered through a partnership between the Jazz Barber and Hairstyling Academy and the Petersburg High School Cosmetology department.