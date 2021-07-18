Petersburg Police Department’s ‘K9 Odin’ to receive donation of body armor from nonprofit

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A nonprofit has donated a bullet and stab protective vest to one of the Petersburg Police Department’s K9s to gift dogs of law enforcement with potentially life-saving armor.

K9 Odin is receiving the vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment of ‘Born to Love. Trained to Serve. Loyal Always.’

Since the nonprofit’s inception in 2009, they have provided over 4,300 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, according to Petersburg Police.