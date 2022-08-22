PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After years of neglect and disrepair, the former Ramada Inn in Petersburg is finally expected to be demolished by the end of this year.

The city of Petersburg received $2.6 million dollars in June, which was passed by the General Assembly. This funding is intended to “recover, demolish and revitalize the former Ramada Inn site and two adjacent properties.”

Since the hotel was built in 1973, for the past 49 years, the building has endured years of disrepair, neglect, code violations and court hearings

The Ramada Inn in Petersburg. Photo: Rolynn Wilson / 8News

In 2018, 8News reported that the state had provided close to $1 million to demolish the hotel and remove mold from the property, but the efforts were put on hold due to a dispute between contractors. The project was initially scheduled to take a maximum of two years to complete.

Now, Petersburg city officials see this demolition as an opportunity for the city’s growth and expansion.

“Getting this down would definitely make the city more welcoming because we are alive, and we open for business. And you’re going to see a resurgence here in the city like never before,” Mayor Sam Parham said.

“I can’t wait until it comes down,” Delegate Kim Taylor said. “We need more tourism and business to come to Petersburg. Tearing down this eyesore is the first step in transforming and preparing the city for economic development. My mission, from day one, is to make sure our city draws business and keeps residents.”

“When I was first elected to represent Petersburg, I promised residents that I would get the old Ramada demolished,” Senator Joe Morrissey said. “Through bipartisan work alongside Delegate Kim Taylor, we succeeded in getting the funds to demolish that monstrosity.”

Demolition is expected to start in the coming weeks, with hopes to be completed by the end of the year.

What’s next for the property is still undecided, but hopes for a new hotel and green space are not out of the question. City officials want to make sure that the developers who take over this project are the right fit so that they don’t go through the same problem again.

“The challenge is going to be making sure that we have the right developer that has the capital to put what the citizens of Petersburg want,” Mayor Parham said.