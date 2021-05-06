Petersburg schools awards teacher of the year to city native, second-generation teacher

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s Teacher of the Year for Petersburg City Public Schools is teaching third grade students in a classroom that her mom used to teach in.

Courtnee Austin is a Petersburg native who knew she was set on being a teacher after working as a substitute at the elementary school level.

“That was the most amazing and eye opening year,” Austin said. “I watched the students grow, and they were excited to learn and I was excited to teach them.”

PCPS says Austin values the opportunity to contribute to her hometown in a positive way. She even works with a teacher coaching program to help train and establish relationships with other educators in the school district.

“We are so proud and honored to call Ms. Austin the Petersburg City Public Schools Teacher of the Year,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, Superintendent of Petersburg City Public Schools. “What she is able to provide for her students is vitally important; content area knowledge and knowledge about the history of Petersburg and a commitment to service in the community.”

She also leads a Girl Scout troop, is a church youth advisor, a member of the PCPS Parent Advisory Council and a member of the Hopewell/Colonial Heights chapter of the NAACP.