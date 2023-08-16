PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Students and their families can celebrate the start of the school year at a “Back-to-School Kick Off” event with Petersburg City Public Schools.

The event will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and will be hosted at 100 Ballpark Rd. in Petersburg. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, free food, free haircuts and hairstyling, games and more.

The Crimson Clinic — which provides low-cost healthcare to students — will also be available during the event to administer vaccinations exclusively for 7th and 12th graders.

Jazz Barber and Hairstyling Academy will provide free haircuts and braid styles to students at nearby Petersburg High School, located at 3101 Johnson Rd.