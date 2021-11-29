Petersburg Symphony Orchestra announces holiday concert

(Courtesy of The City of Petersburg)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Symphony Orchestra will perform a collection of holiday favorites at the Petersburg Public Library on Dec. 5.

The concert comes after the death of longtime conductor Ulysses Kirksey, an accomplished cellist and Richmond native who conducted the orchestra for over 30 years, according to the Richmond Free Press.

The concert will be conducted by Emmanuel Barks, a local teacher and co-assistant conductor, and Naima Burrs, a professor of music at Virginia State University.

Attendees can expect to hear popular holiday pieces such as Handel’s “The Messiah Overture,” Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and, of course, “Sleigh Ride” by Wolfgang Amadeus.

The concert will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online for $10, including both virtual and in-person options.