PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Petersburg is helping residents get rid of trash and unwanted household items for free this weekend.

Petersburg residents are invited to dispose of items like old furniture, appliances, carpet, food/green waste and other household trash from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at six sites across the city:

Cool Springs Elementary (1450 Talley Avenue – parking lot across from the school)

(1450 Talley Avenue – parking lot across from the school) Pleasants Lane Elementary (100 Pleasants Lane)

(100 Pleasants Lane) Peabody Middle School (725 Wesley Street – Halifax Street parking lot)

(725 Wesley Street – Halifax Street parking lot) Pittman Annex Parking Lot (35 Pine Street – Wythe Street lot)

(35 Pine Street – Wythe Street lot) Blandford School (816 East Bank Street)

(816 East Bank Street) Legends Park (1937 Johnson Road – Recreation parking area)

Only residents of the city of Petersburg will be able to participate and commercial haulers and contractors will be refused. Hazardous or toxic materials, as well as tires, batteries, electronics, cleaning chemicals, paint, and liquid of any kind will not be accepted.