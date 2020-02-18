1  of  2
Photography exhibit features African American life during the Black Arts Movement

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Coming to Petersburg from the Kamoinge Workshop is the “Masters of the Lens” exhibit.

The Kamoinge Workshop was founded by a group of African Americans in Harlem in the 1960s that felt that they were being excluded from the mainstream art world. The collective promoted and exhibited their work, and was used to address civil rights and the troubling conditions of black people in Harlem.

Richmond native Louis Draper co-founded the Kamoinge Workshop, his interest beginning at VSU before he moved to New York City.

You can see the group’s work at the Walton Gallery in Petersburg starting this Saturday, February 22nd, through April 5th.

Learn more about the show and the Walton Gallery here: https://www.waltongallery.com/upcoming-show.

