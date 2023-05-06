CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is at Ukrop Park, at 5300 Ridgedale Parkway in South Chesterfield, for this year’s 100,000 Meals Campaign!

8News and Puritan Cleaners have partnered for 100,000 Meals for 14 years to benefit Feed More, a hunger-relief organization that works with communities in the Richmond Region to stock local food pantries and provide meals to children in need.

Last year’s 100,000 Meals Campaign raised money for more than 120,737 for Feed More.

Stop by Ukrop Park to meet 8News anchors Eric Phillips and Heather Hope, as well as StormTracker8 meteorologist Matt DiNardo. Donate $5 for a ticket for the Richmond Kickers Youth Club Raffle, prizes include a year of free donuts from Sugar Shack, a year of free pizza from Marco’s Pizza and four tickets to a Kickers game.

8News at Ukrop Park in Chesterfield for the 100,000 Meals Campaign, which benefits Feed More

Donations of any amount are appreciated, $1 can provide four meals for a family in need in central Virginia.