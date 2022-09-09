RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition came to Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 8 in a showcase of creative work from Virginia veterans.

According to the Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs, the annual event occurs across the country and allows veterans enrolled to submit their work in art, music, creative writing, drama and dance. These competitions are meant to both celebrate veterans’ creative achievements but also to show how art can be therapeutic when coping with physical and emotional challenges.

This year’s event showcased over 70 entries. Check out some of the photos of this year’s showcase:

The veterans who win first place in the local competition advance to the national judging process.