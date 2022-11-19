RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RBI Services Christmas Under the Clocktower tree decorating event is back in Richmond for the third year in a row!

On Dec. 2, Virginians are invited to celebrate the holiday season at Richmond’s Main Street Station by voting for their favorite Christmas tree design. Admission is free, and there will be cookies and hot cocoa for all guests to enjoy.

This year’s event will feature tree designs by 23 nonprofits from across the Richmond region. The event, which runs until Dec. 18, offers guests a chance to learn about local nonprofits and support the work they do through donations. The event last year featured ten organizations and raised a total of $34,000. This year, the goal is to raise $50,000.

A special opening ceremony starting at 7 p.m. will kick off the event on Dec. 2. Celebrity judges will also be awarding prizes to two trees, one for ‘Best Spirit of the Nonprofit’ and the other for the ‘Best Spirit of Christmas.’ Classical composer Roger Reynolds will give a live musical performance on the event’s opening day.

Check out photos from the event during previous years below:

RBI Services Christmas Under the Clocktower in Richmond. Photo courtesy of James Comer / RBI Services and Community First

The nonprofits featured this year are listed below: