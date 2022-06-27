RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Elegba Folklore Society hosted Richmond’s latest Juneteenth celebration at the African Burial Ground on East Broad Street over the weekend.

Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration served as an exploration of the city’s complicated history of evolving racial mores, disparities and hierarchies.

This year was the 26th anniversary of the event — first presented in 1996 — and the theme for this year was chosen to be “Look Back, Focus Forward.”

A number of performances were featured ranging from public speakers like Professor James Small to music artists like Jaylin Brown and even the Elegba Folklore Society’s very own African dancers.

The celebration also included a number of activities such as healing cyphers, a freedom market, a youth summit and a night walk.

“Start asking the questions, ‘what happened in that timeframe?’ So that not only you get the history behind it, you get the vision behind it as well,” said Eturnal of Urban Market Wellness Center in Virginia Beach. “Because some of us actually grew up in the same state that they’re actually talking about.”