RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local non-profit is hosting a golf tournament to raise awareness of substance abuse and raise money for addiction treatment centers and community outreach programs.

2 End the Stigma was founded by Jill Cichowicz after her twin after her twin brother died of a fentanyl overdose in 2017. This weekend, 2 End the Stigma is hosting “Fairways for Scott,” a golf tournament that’s raising money for programs such as Real Life, a non-profit that serves people who have been impacted by incarceration, homelessness and addiction.

8News anchor Deanna Allbrittin is at the event, as well as Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard and Ken Oxendine, a former Atlanta Falcons running back and Chesterfield native who played college football at Virginia Tech after attending Thomas Dale High School.

8News anchor Deanna Allbrittin welcomes guests to Magnolia Green Golf Academy in Chesterfield for Fairways for Scott, a charity golf tournament raising money for addiction services.

8News anchor Deanna Allbrittin welcomes guests to Magnolia Green Golf Academy in Chesterfield for Fairways for Scott, a charity golf tournament raising money for addiction services.

8News anchor Deanna Allbrittin and former Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine welcome guests to Magnolia Green Golf Academy in Chesterfield for Fairways for Scott, a charity golf tournament raising money for addiction services.

2 End the Stigma founder Jill Cichowicz and Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard welcome the crowd at Magnolia Green Golf Academy in Chesterfield for Fairways for Scott, a charity golf tournament raising money for addiction services.