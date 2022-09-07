RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, the team at the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s field office in Richmond is holding its second annual Richmond 3000 event to remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

According to FBI Richmond, employees at the agency first pledged to run or walk 3000 laps around their building from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10 in 2021 to honor the almost 3,000 people who were killed in terrorist attacks in New York City and the Washington, D.C. area.

The agency said employees have completed a combined 6,471 laps around the building to date since the launch of the event last year. FBI offices in Bristol, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke and Winchester are also participating in Richmond 3000.

Check out some photos from the event below.

Photo: FBI Richmond

