RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FETCH-A-Cure’s 12th annual Mutt Strut brought fun for the whole furry family to Byrd Park on Sunday.

The event — hosted by Impawsible Pups — allowed those who registered to choose between a mile and a half-mile walk. Proceeds from the walk funded the FETCH-A-Cure Companions in Crisis program, dedicated to providing financial assistance to families of pets diagnosed with cancer.

(Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

There were activities for both kids and dogs, and food trucks featuring Intergalactic Tacos and Gelati Celesti. Other vendors included trainers, dog wares and goods, bakeries, animal oncology services, puppy adoptions and Dogs on Call.

Valerie Paul from Impawsible Pups said the event was encouraging people to be proactive with cancer signs in their pets even if their dog isn’t a breed that is typically known to be cancer-prone.

“It is important to do regular checks from a young age to check and make sure that your dog is free of any of the warning signs and symptoms,” Paul said. “So this event here just brings awareness to the general community about proper care for their dogs.”

The event was held at Fountain Lake in Byrd Park, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

“Honestly, I think this event is just really fun,” Paul said. “We have a great day, we have a great group of people; everybody who’s out here loves their dogs and loves interacting with dogs.”